BELTON — A man accused of bolting doors and screwing windows shut to keep a woman he was in a relationship with inside a house in 2019 was sentenced to four years imprisonment on Thursday.
Jaime Raul Hernandez, 57, of Belton, was sentenced on charges of kidnapping, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
Hernandez will also be placed in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since he is not a U.S. citizen.
During a plea agreement and sentencing hearing in the 264th District Court, Judge Paul LePak told Hernandez that if he entered a guilty plea for a felony, he could face deportation.
Hernandez accepted the consequences, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced immediately after.
Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan prosecuted Hernandez and asked LePak to accept the sentencing terms of the agreement.
“I will say that the state has been in contact with the victim, and she is aware of the terms,” she said.
John Galligan, Hernandez’s defense attorney, said he also had spoken with the victim and asked the judge to accept the plea as presented by him.
“He understands that he will have to deal with ICE,” he said. “We just ask that you accept the agreement and give him credit for time served.”
Under Texas law, the presiding judge has the discretion to set the sentencing within the limits of the offense. In Hernandez’s case, he faced two to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
“I will follow your plea bargain and sentence you to four years confinement,” LePak told Hernandez. “I will give you credit for time served in Bell County, which is significant. Good luck.”
Hernandez has been at the Bell County Jail since Oct. 4, 2019.
His charges stem from an Oct. 2, 2019, incident in which Belton Police Department Officers were dispatched to a residence for a domestic disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.
A woman was interviewed at the scene. She told officers that since Sept. 27, 2019, Hernandez affixed screws to the windows and bolted the doors shut to prevent her from leaving while telling her “that he loved her too much to let her leave,” the affidavit said.
On Oct. 2, the woman was able to secretly send a message to a friend to ask for help.
“When her friend arrived, (the woman) snuck out a side door that wasn’t bolted shut and attempted to run away,” the affidavit said. “(She) reported that the suspect grabbed her and attempted to drag her back into the residence, but her friend assisted in freeing her from the suspect.”