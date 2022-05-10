BELTON — A state district judge on Tuesday denied a bond reduction request for an alleged gang member accused of participating in a Temple shooting that left four people injured in September.
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 21, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, on March 4, and a $75,000 bond was set. A second charge of engaging in criminal activity, a first-degree felony, was added on March 10, and a $750,000 bond was added.
During a hearing in the 27th District Court Tuesday, Judge John Gauntt heard from Brazell’s mother, Patricia Evans, who asked that her son’s bond be reduced because he has been targeted in custody at the Bell County Jail.
“He’s been assaulted at jail several times,” Evans told Gaunt. “He is not in a gang.”
When questioned by defense attorney Michael Magana, Evans said that her son, if released, would live with her in Belton and stay away from gang violence in Temple.
Temple gang violence
Temple Police Department Detective Josh Moore testified about growing gang violence in the city.
“It’s the worst we’ve seen,” Moore said about gang violence. “Since Feb. 13, it started a rash of shootings, and I asked for assistance to deal with gang violence.”
Moore said that three patrol officers were assigned solely to deal with gang violence in Temple.
Brazell is a reportedly a member of a gang, which is feuding with another gang, Moore testified.
“I have corroborated from a credible source” that Brazell is a member of a gang, Moore said. “His arrest was in a gang-related issue.”
Magana asked Moore if there was a hit ordered on his client.
“I don’t know that I would use the word ‘hit,’” Moore told Magana. “There has been violence directed at him.”
Bond denied
During a closing argument, Magana asked Gauntt to lower his client’s bond to keep him safe to be able to answer for his alleged crimes.
“No one has to be in fear for his life,” Magana said.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Pat Sloan disagreed, saying the high bond would keep a dangerous violent criminal off the streets.
“The defendant is in the middle of a gang war,” Sloan said. “It is absolutely necessary … for the continued safety of Bell County.”
Gauntt listened attentively and, with two words, decided Brazell’s jail time. “Motion denied,” he said.
Original charge
Brazell’s charges stem from two March 3 shootings in the 1000 block of South 31st Street and another shooting in the 1200 block of South 26th Street.
Brazell alleged involvement in the March 3 shooting occurred after posting a $100,000 bond on Nov. 16, 2021, for an aggravated assault charge pending against him from his suspected involvement in a Sept. 12, 2021 shooting where four people were injured at the 900 block of South 24th Street. The injuries not were believed to be life-threatening, according to officials.
The new charge stems from a shooting at the Wildcat Cutz Barbershop, 1004 S. 31st St., where Brazell allegedly shot a revolver he had in his hand after an altercation with Jaquon Whitfield — a man arrested for a retaliation shooting on the 1200 block of South 26th Street.
Whitfield was shot at the barbershop by two suspects that police described as two Hispanic males. No other arrests have been made in that case.
Surveillance video obtained during the investigation, according to an arrest affidavit, shows one of the Hispanic males approaching Brazell in the parking lot, and the two entered the barbershop.
“Approximately a minute later, the driver and two males run back to the car,” the affidavit said. “One of the males appears to be the Hispanic male that approached the vehicle earlier. The third male is another Hispanic male … holding a long barrel firearm and attempting to conceal it.”
About an hour later, officers responded to a second shooting on the 1200 block of South 26th Street, where a 15-year-old male was shot. An arrest affidavit said the two shootings are related to each other.
“In the (31st Street) shooting, an associate of a known criminal gang was shot,” the affidavit said. “In the second shooting, an associate of a rival criminal street gang was shot. I know the two criminal street gangs … to be currently feuding.”
Brazell was arrested later that night after a brief vehicle chase that originated on the 800 block of North 12th Street. Brazell later fled on foot and found hiding in a cemetery.
“He was attempting to conceal himself,” the affidavit said. “He was sweaty and dirty from running in the area.”
Other participants in case
Whitfield was arrested on March 17 on a charge of engaging in criminal activity, a first-degree felony. He was booked into the jail on a $500,000 bond.
Whitfield’s bond was reduced to $200,000 on April 28 by 264th District Judge Paul LePak. He was released from the Bell County Jail on May 2.
The two March 3 shootings remain under investigation.