People picking up meals at Feed My Sheep Thursday enjoyed the visit of two elves giving out clothing items to help keep them warm when temperatures fall.
“I do this every year, and I bring them socks and gloves, beanie caps and blankets,” said Debbie Harrison, who, along with Sarah Lockhart, dressed up as elves to give back during the holiday season. “I started back when Martha’s Kitchen was closing down 10 years ago. They were giving out meals out of a food truck and I parked my car and started giving out socks and gloves.”
Harrison, who has seen her fair share of pain due to losing all three of her children — one as a baby, another to a violent murder, and most recently finding her daughter dead at her apartment on Dec. 20 — begins shopping in November and December to give back to those in need in Temple.
“I buy it myself,” she said. “Some people help, but it’s mostly me. Jesus is the reason for the season, and you’re supposed to bless other people. They need Christmas, too.”
Harrison also works with Priceless Beginnings and Feast of Hope to help people in Temple, but she said she started passing out clothing articles to do more for her community.
“This is just something on my heart to do every year,” she said. “Don’t know how long I’ll keep doing it. I’m getting pretty old. Maybe Sarah can keep doing it when I retire. I’ll keep doing it for as long as I can afford it.”
Lockhart said she hopes to continue helping but did not fully agree to take over when Harrison retires.
“She brought me here a couple of years ago, and I fell in love doing it,” said Lockhart. “She asked me if I wanted to help, and I volunteered.”
When Harrison is not passing out clothes or helping with other nonprofits, she works as a nurse at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center. She said she hopes her actions will inspire others to be kind to one another during the holiday season.
“It’s about what you can give and not what you can get,” she said. “Remember that the people down here (at Feed My Sheep) need to have Christmas, too.”
Feed My Sheep Resource Office Manager Kristy Cox said her organization is always grateful for the help they get during the holiday season to help the indigent population.
“I think it’s a blessing,” she said before stopping the interview shortly to pay the electric bill for a woman who would’ve otherwise lost power that day. “We have so many people that want to help. The homeless need to know that people are here to help.”