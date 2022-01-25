Two new elementary schools — one in west Temple, the other in south Belton — are among the $168.2 million in projects that Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith outlined in potential district improvements Monday night, improvements that could be financed by bond funding if trustees call for an election by Feb. 15.
The district seeks to build an elementary school site in Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School while a southern elementary school site is planned in the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and Holland Road, Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph told the Telegram.
The list of proposed projects also calls for constructing a special education facility for the district’s Delta Program, adding to Southwest Elementary, updating campus safety and security, acquiring land for future facilities, and career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
“The list of proposed projects potentially impacts every student at every campus,” Smith said.
However, a potential site has not yet been identified for the special education facility, Rudolph said Tuesday.
These projects were narrowed down from a list of 22 projects — which totaled more than $430 million — after members of the Bond Exploration Committee ranked potential projects during one of its seven meetings.
“Often in school districts, the superintendent will lay out a plan to say here is the plan and here’s exactly what we need. Then a committee works with that plan,” Smith said during a meeting on Monday. “We wanted to make sure we started with a community’s voice instead of a superintendent’s voice in this process. That was the reason behind doing this differently than other districts.”
Enrollment projections show three of the district’s elementary schools will exceed student capacity within the next three years, the district said.
Belton ISD trustee at-large Janet Leigh was thankful for the 77 residents who opted to participate in the district’s Bond Exploration Committee meetings.
“I just want to thank everybody who served on that Bond Exploration Committee,” she said during a meeting on Monday. “I know that took a lot of time, but I also know — because I served on a long-range planning facilities committee that ultimately led to our last bond — how important and impactful that is to you as an individual. You come in not knowing all the facts behind what makes a school district run well and … you took your time to be educated.”
Smith agreed.
“This committee thoughtfully engaged with all the data we presented to them over several months,” he said. “Obviously, there’s more to be done, but these projects are some of the pressing priorities needed so that Belton ISD is able to continue offering exceptional learning experiences for all of our students, regardless of where they live in the district.”
Although Belton ISD has a better understanding of what projects its voters would like to see on the ballot, Smith noted how this drafted bond package could still be amended in the coming weeks.
“Our board of trustees has the opportunity to narrow things further, expand things if needed, gather additional information and (decide) whether or not we call an election,” he said. “But it’s up to the community to pass a bond election.”