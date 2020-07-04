American Legion Post No. 55 in Belton is struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, Commander Matt Turner said.
“The only way we’re staying open is because legionnaires are taking money out of their own pockets and putting it into the post to keep it running,” Turner, 44, said.
The post commander said that despite taking out a PPE loan of about $22,000 for his workers, those funds had dwindled to nothing by the end of May.
“I did take a PPE loan for my workers, and that’s gone already,” Turner said.
Turner — who assumed the role of commander in May — has been frustrated with the lack of help from both the American Legion’s state and national offices.
“We’re a 101-year-old establishment here. I mean we started the Fourth of July parade here in Belton … and I haven’t heard a word back from the (national office) at all,” he said. “We’re struggling and we’re a staple in this community. We’ve given so much, but we’re not getting the same help.”
Turner said his post historically has collected most of its funds from the charitable bingo hall it runs for the community. But with Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 order limiting gatherings, he said they are restricted in what they can do.
“I am not running bingo and I will not be running bingo until we’re 100 percent here. Without being 100 percent we would actually lose money,” Turner said. “Now we’re no longer able to donate to the community, and do those things that we’ve done in the past.”
Turner said the post will hold a community yard sale to combat its financial shortcomings. That fundraiser will be in action from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We’re going to sell all of the stuff that has been donated to us … and we appreciate all the people who have donated,” he said.
The post is continuing to collect more items for the community yard sale throughout the week, and will even pick up items if an individual is unable to donate in person.
Post members also will be selling pulled pork sandwiches with chips and a drink for $8 throughout the duration of the fundraiser, according to the post’s website. Baked goods also will be available for purchase.
“We will also accept donations of any kind ... even if it’s a quarter. If the quarter comes out there and that quarter can help somebody else or another veteran, it would be much appreciated,” Turner said.