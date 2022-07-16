DAVILLA — The Davilla Community Garage Sale brought in people Saturday from all across Central Texas to buy handmade items, homegrown food and support the local community.
“I’ve noticed a lot of people are starting to buy more local,” Chastity Simpson, one-half of the creative duo of Crafty Creators, said.
While the event did include traditional garage sale items, such as clothing, shoes and home furnishings, a majority of the items for sale were handcrafted or homegrown by local crafters and farmers.
Event organizer Inky Tatum said people could find crochet, wood-working, homemade jams and jellies, canned food and even plants. Crafty Creators even had what they called “plants you can’t kill.”
The little crocheted pieces looked like potted plants, complete with a happy face. Simpson and her creative partner Andrea Bradford said they make a lot of unique and quirky gifts, baby shower presents, memory quilts and more.
“It keeps you sane,” Bradford said about the power of crochet. “It’s a really good stress relief. It helps with anxiety and it keeps your hands busy.”
They also donate handmade items to Being His Hands and Feet Ministry, a Temple-based Christian organization helps low-income families. Simpson said that when they have extra yarn, they make beanies and washcloths and donate it to the organization when they are in need of items.
“We try to give back as much as we get,” Simpson shared. “It’s a matter of community.”
Simpson said she enjoys being able to share her creations, while also helping to support her family.
“The fact is, nothing sold here is going anywhere except to put food on the table,” she said. “This is my business. This isn’t something we do to pay employees, we do this to survive.”
Tatum said the community has noticed an increase in people wanting to learn basic life skills to help their own families, which is why the community plans to hold Cottage Classes several times in 2023. The Cottage Classes will teach people life skills, such as canning, cheese making, quilting, sewing, candle making, soap making and gardening.
“I have been 100% organic forever and we’re now seeing a greater need to be more self-sufficient,” Tatum said. “We need to get back to doing stuff as much for ourselves, so we can be a little more self-sufficient and not so dependent on the powers-that-be.”
The dates for those classes have not been decided yet, but will be posted in the Telegram in advance.