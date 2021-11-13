Bell County’s top deputy has new management skills now.
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, recently completed the jail administration management and operations program provided by the Correctional Management Institute of Texas.
Buuck attended the extensive training program at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, according to a news release.
The course is intended for newly appointed chief deputies from across Texas. They spent more than 40 hours learning the critical skills for effective management and operations of their county jails, the release said.
The program — provided at no cost to Bell County — is delivered in collaboration with the Texas Jail Association and the Texas Association of Counties. The training is endorsed by the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
“The 24 elite participants are returning to their counties with an education in their profession that is unequalled in Texas,” the release said.
Buuck served as acting chief deputy before he was promoted to chief deputy in December 2020 following the retirement of Chuck Cox a month earlier.
“We want to recognize our current and future leaders, and their importance to the success of the organization,” Buuck said at the time. “Organizations live and die by leadership.”
The Correctional Management Institute of Texas, housed at the Huntsville university, provides professional development and training to correctional leadership across Texas.