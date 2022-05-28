Salado High School seniors Aubrey Watkins and Ashlyn Kathryn Fossett were named this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.
Watkins finished her high school career with a 112.26 graduating grade point average, while Fossett was right behind with a 111.56 graduating GPA.
“I am so incredibly grateful for all the friends, family and teachers who have helped me get to where I am today,” Watkins told the Telegram. “I’ll be attending the W.A. Franke Honors College at the University of Arizona to study mathematics. I’d like to go to medical school to become a doctor, but I’m not yet sure what kind.”
During her time at Salado High School, Watkins — the daughter of Jennifer Raine and David Watkins — was a National Merit Scholar finalist, participated in UIL Mathematics, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and varsity tennis. She also volunteered for the Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Teen Court in Williamson County.
Although her courses won’t start up till the fall, Watkins is eager to keep growing as a student.
“This summer, I will be participating in a Spanish immersion program in Spain,” she said.
Fossett — a National Merit Commended Scholar who participated in UIL Academic all four years, Mu Alpha Theta and National Honor Society — shares that enthusiasm for learning and will continue her academic journey at Abilene Christian University, where she plans to major in elementary education before pursuing a master of education in teaching and learning.
“I am beyond thankful for the support of my family as well as the Salado community in my academic endeavors thus far,” she said. “I greatly look forward to attending college and soon being in the classroom once again, educating the minds of future young learners.”