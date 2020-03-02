A 1-year-old child died Sunday morning, according to a Temple Police Department report.
Temple Police officers at about 7:20 a.m. went to the 1100 block of South 22nd Street. The report said a child wasn’t breathing, spokesman Cody Weems, said Monday.
Officers found the 1-year-old boy wasn’t responsive. Lifesaving measures were tried but not successful.
The officers were told the boy had known medical issues.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield sent the body to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, Barfield said Monday. No results were received by press time.
Disabled woman allegedly hit
A disabled woman told Temple Police officers on Jan. 22 she invited 23-year-old Christopher Lynn Ross of Temple into her apartment.
Ross reportedly hit the woman in the face while he stayed with her in the 1300 block of North Second Street. A warrant was issued Feb. 10 for Ross’s arrest.
Ross was found Feb. 28 near Jackson Park and was arrested. He had multiple warrants out of Belton, as well. Ross was taken to the Bell County Jail.
His bonds Monday totaled $33,000 and include one state jail drug offense, a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge and the injury to a disabled person with intent of bodily injury — a state jail offense.