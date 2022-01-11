The Temple ISD school board voted 6-0 to approve the realigning of its seven single-trustee districts on Tuesday — a process that the district’s legal counsel began collaborating on after 2020 U.S. Census data was released last year.
Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey, who represents District 3, was absent from the meeting and did not cast a vote.
Under the new district boundaries, there will be 8,255 residents in District 1, 8,376 residents in District 2, 8,614 residents in District 3, 8,107 residents in District 4, 8,092 residents in District 5, 8,201 residents in District 6 and 8,265 residents in District 7 — a deviation of 6.3% between the highest and lowest populated districts.
In December, Gunnar Seaquist, a representative of Temple ISD’s legal counsel, emphasized how federal law requires each of the single-member districts to be “roughly equal” in population.
“We call that the ‘One-Person, One-Vote’ principle. If one district is significantly overpopulated, it can dilute the power of the vote in that district,” he said. “If a district is significantly under populated, it can overvalue the vote in that district.”
Seaquist highlighted how Temple ISD’s trustee districts — which totals 57,910 residents — had reached a deviation of 71%, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.
“When we started this process … District 7 was the most populous and it was significantly overpopulated,” Seaquist said. “Districts 1, 4 and 5 were light.”
On Tuesday, Eric Haugeberg, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of student services, noted how the redistricting process took this data and placed a focus on relocating some residents from District 7 into Districts 1 and 4.
“I’ve been talking with the Bell County Elections Department and now that the boundaries are official we will send the necessary files to the county tomorrow morning,” Haugeberg said. “In fact, they indicated that the new voter registration cards will be printed and mailed at the end of this week. These cards will have these boundaries’ data on them.”
An overview map of these residents’ newly adopted boundaries, which became effective immediately, can be accessed online in the school board’s Dec. 13 agenda at bit.ly/3HWhfM5.