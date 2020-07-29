U.S. attorneys in Texas, along with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, are warning consumers about fraudulent schemes involving masks, personal protection equipment and other COVID-19 related equipment.
They urge Texans to exercise increased due diligence and caution when dealing with new suppliers or vendors, especially when using a third-party broker, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney John F. Bash.
As demand for personal protection equipment increases, scammers may advertise equipment they do not actually have in attempts to make a quick profit, the release said. These PPE products may be counterfeit and mislabeled, and some may not exist at all.
Some scammers reach out directly to consumers and government entities through email or social media to push their products. Red flags that a seller may be engaging in a scam include:
nUnusual payment terms
nLast-minute price changes
nLast-minute excuses for delay in shipment
nUnexplained source of a large quantity of material
nEvidence of re-packaging or mislabeling
There are ongoing federal and state prohibitions on charging exorbitant prices for PPE during the coronavirus crisis.
Texans who believe they have encountered scams or price gouging should call the attorney general office’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online.
More information on unapproved or counterfeit PPE can be found at cdc.gov/niosh.
Information is also available on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website and the Environmental Protection Agency website. If you have information about PPE-related fraud, or about hoarding or price gouging of critical supplies, you can report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling (866) 720-5721 or by submitting a NCDF Web Complaint Form, according to the release.