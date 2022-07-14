The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board recently awarded Temple College $530,000 through its Texas Reskilling and Upskilling through Education Grant Program — financing that will help create two new training pathways for orbital welding and robotics welding.
“We are so grateful to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board team for the state and federal funds that have been made available to allow colleges such as Temple College to invest in new equipment so that we can design new programs based on the growth and career availability in Central Texas,” TC President Christy Ponce said. “Our goal is to educate as many students as possible. We want students to learn on state-of-the-art equipment found at employer sites so they can be highly marketable and be prepared for the workplace as they earn credentials through Temple College.”
College spokesman Eric Eckert noted how the campus will initially offer short-term training when it launches the training pathways.
“That includes only 40 hours for each specialty area,” he said. “A new certificate program is under development and will be available in 2023. The certifications lead into Temple College’s existing electromechanical engineering technology certificate and degree programs, allowing students to advance their learning in various fields that lead to high-demand careers.”
DeDe Griffith, vice president of workforce development at Temple College, said she hopes students from the region’s high schools will plan to capitalize on these new opportunities.
“This will be a perfect complement to the important skills that they learn in high school CTE programs and will allow students to continue their learning in higher education and earn college certificates,” she said in a news release. “These programs will also be available for individuals in the community who are interested in learning a new craft or community members who may have existing welding skills but want to come to Temple College to advance their skills and learn a new specialization that will help them get into the workforce.”
Nearly 30 other institutions in Texas, including Central Texas College in Killeen, McLennan College, Texas State Technical College and Austin Community College, were among the listed recipients.
“TRUE grants are an important tool to support our Texas institutions in achieving the goals of our state strategic plan for higher education, Building a Talent Strong Texas,” Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller said in a news release. “These grants are specifically designed to help more Texans earn credentials aligned with current and emerging workforce needs and expand opportunities for long-term success.”
TC also announced on Thursday that full-time students, who enroll in 12 or more hours of courses this fall, are eligible to receive up to $1,500 in financial assistance this fall.
“It’s never been more affordable to go to college than right now,” Ponce said. “Emergency aid funding is just one example of the many ways Temple College is helping students earn an associate degree, equip them for careers or prepare students for transfer to a four-year university.”
She noted how there are three upcoming open house events for students to learn about Temple College, its programs and financial assistance: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple College main campus, 2600 S. First St. in Temple; 4 to 6 p.m. on July 26 at the Temple College Taylor campus, 516 N. Main St. in Taylor; and 4 to 6 p.m. on July 27 at the Temple College Hutto campus, 1600 Innovation Blvd. in Hutto.
“This is a great opportunity to visit with faculty and staff and learn about our 70-plus programs, and register onsite,” Ponce said. “We are here to do everything we can to make sure college and training is accessible to everyone. We are here to help students earn college certificates, degrees, and earn industry recognized credentials to help get you into the workforce.”