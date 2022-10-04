A panel of medical experts will discuss women’s health issues during a Living Well in Bell event on Wednesday.
“October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so Dr. (Patricia) Sulak has recruited several professionals to speak on breast cancer, as well as several other women’s health related topics,” Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple Community Clinic, said in an email. “We are excited to have another panel of local medical experts to discuss the latest issues in women’s health including breast cancer awareness, menstrual disorders, perimenopause, menopause, hormone therapy, and much more!”
The free, public event — titled “Women’s Health Throughout the Lifespan: Everything You’ve Wanted to Ask” — will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
“This is such a rare opportunity to have so much experience and knowledge available to share that we want to make sure everyone is aware and can make this free event at the CAC on Oct. 5th starting at 6:00pm,” Woytek said.
Sulak, a gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White Health and co-founder of Living Well Aware, will moderate the discussion.
Panelists will include Baylor Scott & White doctors Kathy Kimmy, an internal medicine doctor, Kelsey Kelso and Joanna Stacey, both gynecologists.
For questions about the event, call 254-771-3374.