BELTON — Bell County announced Thursday that it would be adding to additional first dose vaccination days next week.
County spokesman James Stafford said the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, would be open for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week. The vaccinations would take place on Tuesday, March 30, and Wednesday, March 31.
The appointments will be posted Friday morning, March 26, to the county’s scheduling website www.BellCountyTX.com/Vax.
County Judge David Blackburn said that anyone above the age of 16, regardless of occupation and medical history, will be eligible for the vaccine.
“With the state opening eligibility, we recognize that there is a large demand for first doses,” Blackburn said. “Our goal is to vaccinate 1,500 each of those days.”