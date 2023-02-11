Grand Champion market steer

State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, left, lead a group of 10 buyers for the grand champion market steer sold by Jackson Husung, 17, of Salado 4-H Club.

 Courtesy

BELTON — Jackson Husung, 17, of Salado 4-H Club sold Scotty, his grand champion market steer, for $18,500 in the Saturday auction that ended the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show at the Bell County Expo Center.

