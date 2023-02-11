BELTON — Jackson Husung, 17, of Salado 4-H Club sold Scotty, his grand champion market steer, for $18,500 in the Saturday auction that ended the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show at the Bell County Expo Center.
featured
Salado youth sells grand champion market steer
Larry Causey
