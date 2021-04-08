SALADO — A Harker Heights man was killed Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash near Salado High School, authorities said.
Michael Scott Schmidt, 63, died from his injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The incident occurred at about 7:34 a.m. at the intersection FM 2484 and Lark Trail, about a block east of Salado High.
Schmidt was driving a 2016 BMW X3 sedan east on FM 2484 when he failed to control speed and collided with the rear of 2015 Western Star tractor-trailer that had stopped on the road to turn onto Lark Trail, Washko said.
A 2019 Freightliner dump truck driven by a Kempner man was behind Schmidt’s vehicle and collided with the rear of the BMW after the initial collision, Washko said.
Schmidt was taken to the Temple hospital for incapacitating injuries.
No other injuries were reported.