Partial lane closures are planned for Old Waco Road as crews repair the road next week.
Beginning Thursday, one southbound lane between Tanglehead Drive and Cameron Park Road will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. One southbound lane will always remain open. The work is expected to be completed on Friday, the city said in a news release.
Motorists are urged to use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
Access will be maintained for all residents, the release said.
Residents with questions can call the city of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.