Gov. Greg Abbott will visit Temple on Feb. 20 to promote a statewide “school choice” policy.
The governor will be the special guest at the Parent Empowerment Night event planned at Central Texas Christian School, 4141 W. State Highway 93 in Temple.
“Hosted at Central Texas Christian School, the Parent Empowerment Coalition will be highlighting the excellent Central Texas Christian School and discussing the growing need and desire for parent empowerment,” according to a news release from the Texas Public Policy Foundation. “Parent empowerment is built on the foundational principles of transparency, quality, respect, and choice, and we’re bringing together the community to focus on this vital need in our education system.”
“Governor Greg Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year, and we’re honored to host him as our special guest speaker at the Parent Empowerment Night,” the news release said.
In January, Abbott voiced his support for a “school choice” policy, saying Texas needs to create an education savings account program, The Texas Tribune reported.
“That will give all parents the ability to choose the best education option for their child,” Abbott said during a Parent Empowerment Night event Jan. 31 in Corpus Christi. “The bottom line is this: This is really about freedom.”
Top lawmakers in the Texas Legislature have signaled that enacting a “school choice” program is at the top of the list.
The Tribune reported that “school choice” is a term used to describe programs that give parents state money to send their children to schools outside of the state’s public education system.
“The most common model is school vouchers, which are state-sponsored scholarships for private schools,” the Austin-based news outlet reported. “This term has also become shorthand for opponents when talking about measures that would take taxpayer money from public schools.
Texas parents can currently choose to send their children to free charter schools or transfer schools within or outside of their school district, The Tribune said.
School choice legislation has failed in the past because of opposition from rural lawmakers.
“In rural communities, both school officials and lawmakers fear that something like an education savings account would take money away from their schools as Texas funds schools based on attendance,” The Tribune reported.