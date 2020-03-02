BELL COUNTY
Voters may cast their ballot at any of the 41 polls on Tuesday. Voting locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
001 BELTON Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road
002 BELTON Belton Annex, 550 E. 2nd Ave.
003 BELTON Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave.
004 BELTON Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell St.
005 MORGAN’S POINT Morgan’s Point Event Center, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard
006 LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans St.
007 KILLEEN Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road
008 HOLLAND Kuhlman Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St.
009 KILLEEN St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2903 E. Rancier Ave.
010 NOLANVILLE J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St.
011 HARKER HEIGHTS VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive
012 HARKER HEIGHTS Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
013 SALADO Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 217 N. Stagecoach Road
014 KILLEEN Destiny Outreach Church, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive
015 KILLEEN Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
016 KILLEEN Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop
017 KILLEEN Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road
018 HARKER HEIGHTS St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410
019 EAST TRIMMIER First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road
020 TROY Troy Community Center, 201 East Main St.
021 TEMPLE VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road
022 TEMPLE Northside Church of Christ, 3401 N. 3rd St.
023 TEMPLE A & E Storage, 4970 E. Highway 190
024 TEMPLE Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive
025 TEMPLE Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave.
026 TEMPLE Wilson Parks & Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive
027 TEMPLE Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.
028 TEMPLE Bethel Assembly of God of Temple, 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop 363
029 CYCLONE St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington
030 MOFFAT First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road
031 ROGERS First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 E. Prairie Ave.
032 TEMPLE First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 South 31st St.
033 IVY GAP 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
034 KILLEEN Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road
035 KILLEEN Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive
036 KILLEEN Central Fire Station, 201 N. 28th St.
037 KILLEEN Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road
038 WEST TRIMMIER West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road
039 KILLEEN Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C
040 KILLEEN Palo Alto Middle School, 2301 W. Elms Road
041 KILLEEN Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive
MILAM COUNTY
Countywide polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday
Bea’s Kitchen, 101 E. Main St., Cameron
Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St., Buckholts
Cameron Housing Authority, 704 W. Sixth, Cameron
Thorndale VFW, 302 E. Moerbe, Thorndale
Hogan Hall (next to Rockdale Chamber of Commerce), 1203 W. Cameron Ave., Rockdale
Milano VFW, 305 E. Main (Highway 79), Milano
George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale
Gause VFD, 102 Main St., Gause
McLENNAN COUNTY
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bruceville-Eddy ISD Special Events Center, 1 Eagle Dr., Eddy
Moody First United Methodist Church, 500 Sixth St., Moody
FALLS COUNTY
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..
101: Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 411 Coleman St., Marlin
104: Otto Community Center, 106 County Road 163 D., Otto
105: Ward St. Church of Christ Annex, 1305 Ward St., Marlin
201: Reagan Homecoming Building, 118 County Road 234, Reagan
203: Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, 304 Conoly St., Marlin
204: Booker T. Washington, Alumni Building, 216 Falls St., Marlin
301: Pleasant Grove Baptist-Fellowship Hall, 1148 FM 1048, Rosebud
302: Marlin Housing Authority, 101 Burnett St., Marlin
303: Westphalia Community Center, 375 FM 431, Westphalia
304: D. Brown Library, 203 N. 2nd St., Rosebud
403:Chilton Volunteer Fire Department, 2589 State Highway 7, Chilton
404: Lott Fire Department, 313 E. Gassaway, Lott
405: Golinda City Hall, 7039 Golinda Drive, Golinda