BELTON — About 130 riders competed in the Ranch Sorting of America Show this past weekend at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
They combined for about 650 teams and their ages ranged from five to 86 years old, Joe Sansone, RSOA chief executive officer, said Sunday afternoon.
“In our youth class we’ve got a lot of special needs kids, one boy who’s legally blind,” he said. “He’ll compete for his first time today.”
Sansone said he and Elijah Faske, 8, of Burton worked out a code to help the boy pick the right cow. There are many classes, but the standard class has 11 cows in a herd. Two riders work to bring the cows out in numerical order.
“Whoever gets the most through in 60 seconds wins the round,” Sansone said.
The show commenced with a Friday night dinner party sponsored by Decillo Equine of Hempstead, he said. Cowboys and cowgirls from Texas, Louisiana and Colorado were competing in preparation for the RSOA world final this fall in Brenham. The total purse will be about $220,000 in prizes and money, Sansone said. The purse for this show was about $25,000.
The RSOA draws a lot of barrel racers and ropers, he said, but not that many cutting horse people. Most ranch sorting horses were originally trained to cut, he said, but alternating between the two confuses a horse.
With other riding events, he said, a contestant usually has a long wait between rides.
“We get to ride back-to-back all day long, as much as you want,” Sansone said. “We get this huge adrenalin rush. When that clock (buzzer) goes it makes it fun.”
The main skill is determining when to go fast and when to go conservative, he said.
Jay and Suzanne Faske, who own a ranch in Burton, have three biological children and 27 adopted, from eight years old to 31. Fifteen of their children were riding Sunday afternoon. In ranch sorting, Jay Faske said, the children with disabilities are able to compete on a “pretty even field.”
“A lot of our kids do roping and speed events,” he said.
The disabled kids can’t compete on an even field in speed events, he said, but some of them still enter.
“One of our daughters was never supposed to get out of a wheelchair, but she rides,” he said. “She says when she’s on a horse it gives her four good legs.”
As for how the couple deals with 30 children, he said they talked about adopting before they got married.
“I think we always thought we would have a large family,” she said. “But in our minds a large family was four.”
The Faske family raises a lot of their own food to cut down on costs, he said. They have cows, chickens and milk goats, make their own cheese and keep bees.
“They all have their own chores and responsibilities to make the ranch run,” Suzanne said of the children.
“If it didn’t work as a team, it wouldn’t work at all,” he said.
Amber Brzymialkiewicz of Waller, a RSOA member, who worked a gate this weekend, brought two children to the show. Her son Hunter, 16, and daughter Payton, 15, did well, she said. When she doesn’t bring one of them, she gets to ride.
“Working the gates, I make a little money to help pay the show bill,” she said.