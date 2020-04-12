What is a sacrifice plot?
It is a concentrated area of the garden designed to trap insect pests while simultaneously attracting their predators through the use of plants. A sacrifice plot literally “sacrifices” the pest attracting plants so that the more valuable plants in the garden are better off. They are simple to make and reduce a gardener’s workload.
How does the sacrifice plot work?
It works off the ecological principles of predators and prey. You will only have predators when there is prey available and you want predators so you don’t have to worry about their prey (pests) eating your garden. Therefore, you need some quantity of pests. Enter the sacrifice plot of plants you don’t care about getting damaged! You utilize two categories of plants: pest attractors and predator attractors.
How do I make a sacrifice plot?
Location is the first important thing. You want the sacrifice plot to be in the garden, but also set slightly apart from it. Too close to your vegetable garden and the pests may just go over there, but too far away and the predators may not cover the area you want. Maybe you have noticed that pests always seem to come from a particular direction (for whatever reason). That is a good place to put an intercepting sacrifice. Use your best judgment when deciding on a plot location.
Next, plant the right plants for you. Let’s say you always have an aphid problem. Plant some plants that aphids just love, like butterflyweed (Asclepias tuberosa). Butterflyweed, a perfect sacrifice candidate, always seems to attract a lot of aphids, but it also doesn’t seem to care much about it. Study the insects you want to control and find out the plants that attract them (or tend to have a problem with them). What you do not want are pest repellants. Repellants defeat the purpose.
Predator attractors create habitat for laying eggs, nectar, and shelter. This way your predator population becomes permanent, not transitory, and your garden ecology benefits greatly. Native grasses provide great habitat.
Native predator attractors are ideal, because the predators you want to attract are native. Native animals prefer native plants as a general rule. If you plan to use a daisy, use a native one like an uncultured Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta). Uncultured plants are best because their volatile compounds have not been reduced through artificial breeding.
Here are some plants to try:
Pest attracters: squash (squash bugs, squash vine borer, cucumber beetle, whitefly), butterflyweed (Asclepias tuberosa, aphids), tomato (tomato hornworms, a favorite of brachonid wasps), soybean (Mexican bean beetle), roses (whiteflies, aphids)
Predator attracters: dill, fennel, purple winecup (Callirhoe involucrata), Maximilian daisy (Helianthus maximilianii), butterflyweed (Asclepias tuberosa), lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), parsley, eggplant (attracts predatory mites!)
Once your plants are in the place, you may consider supplementing your upcoming predator population by mail. You can order lacewings, ladybugs, and other predators to release into your garden.
With a little bit of research and a small quantity of effort, your sacrifice plot will benefit your garden for years to come.
For additional information, e-mail Bell.mg@agnet.tamu.edu.