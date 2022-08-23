Temple High School will hold a community pep rally Wednesday evening to celebrate the kickoff of fall sports.
featured
Temple High School to hold community pep rally Wednesday
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Cameron police sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
- Temple Police, CPS investigate toddler’s severe burns
- Former Rogers church treasurer indicted
- Man indicted in Temple shooting after asking police if they found his cellphone
- Just getting started: Former district foes Temple, Killeen prep for season with scrimmage
- Free dog vaccinations planned in Temple Saturday
- 155-acre tract rezoned for housing, retail in West Temple
- Two Killeen women on trial in shooting death of Temple teen
- UPDATE: Temple Police find missing 11-year-old
- Temple man indicted in woman’s fatal shooting