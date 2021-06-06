BELTON — Bell County commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday morning as they consider a speed zone on Old Waco Road.
The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
A 45 mph zone is proposed on Old Waco Road in an area of county land surrounded by the city of Temple. The zone would go from the Temple city limits near Poison Oak Road south to Pea Ridge Road in Precinct 1.
Old Waco Road runs through West Temple and the road name changes to Hilliard Road/Research Boulevard north of West Adams Avenue.
County Engineer Bryan Neaves will present the proposal to commissioners.
Commissioners will also consider a proclamation to declare Saturday, June 12, as Women Veterans Day in Bell County.