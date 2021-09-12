With the Belton Independent School District forecasted to exceed student capacity at three elementary schools within the next three years, Superintendent Matt Smith knows the need for a new campus is looming.
“When I looked at the snapshot data for the year-to-year change in students on (Sept. 3) ... we had about 700 more students than we did last year,” Smith told the Telegram. “Accelerated growth is happening here and we have to start engaging in a planning process to figure out how to manage that growth.”
The Belton ISD superintendent — who noted how his district launched a facilities assessment last year — said the planning process included evaluating the needs at existing schools, assessing existing infrastructure quality and hiring a construction manager at-risk in July to design a new elementary school footprint.
“Someday Belton ISD is going to have to build a new elementary school, and based on the fact that it looks like building more schools might be a thing that we have to consider in Belton ISD … we wanted to make sure that we took time to plan what the new footprint could look like,” Smith said. “We’ve been engaging in the process for over a year.”
Belton ISD’s last elementary school design was completed nearly 15 years ago, and administrators are hopeful that updating the design now could make future construction swifter.
“If we get to a spot where we have a bond election — whatever year it might come in — we will already have a footprint that we can build from,” Smith said. “Since we’re growing so fast, we can turn (construction) over more quickly.”
Wednesday, Belton ISD will begin gauging community support for a future bond election when the district holds its first bond exploration committee meeting at 6 p.m. at Lake Belton High, 9809 FM 2483 in West Temple.
“We’re trying to make sure that this is starting with a group of community members that have a voice in the process,” Smith said.
Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden added how Belton ISD is aiming for 50 to 60 residents to participate — residents that trustees helped select.
“Wednesday’s meeting is going to be a kickoff to why we even want to talk about the bond exploration process,” she said. “They are going to help us look at our facilities assessment information, our demographic reports and growth trends … to really help make some recommendations on how we address the issues that we’re facing.”
Golden said participants ultimately will direct their recommendations to Smith.
“They’re going to help us narrow down recommendations that will be going to the school board … and then, ultimately, the board will make the determination on whether or not to go out for a bond,” she said.
Currently, seven additional meetings — scheduled 6-8 p.m. — are set to follow: Sept. 27 at Belton High, Oct. 13 at Chisholm Trail Elementary, Oct. 25 at Miller Heights Elementary, Nov. 8 at the Belton ISD Administration Office, Nov. 29 at Lake Belton Middle School, Dec. 8 at North Belton Middle School and Jan. 5 at Southwest Elementary.
Although Smith said a potential bond package could reach anywhere from $100 million to $200 million, he stressed how that figure largely would be dependent on the feedback received from the community in the coming weeks.
“I think that’s feasible but it really depends on what the community’s desire is for the facilities, and what their tolerance level of the tax rate looks like,” he said.
However, Smith — who said Belton ISD could need three new campuses in the next 15 years — emphasized the bond exploration committee could find that there is not enough support for a bond election at this time.
“That’s OK,” he said. “Our strategies to manage the growth in that case might be looking at portables and looking at attendance boundaries ... but now is the right time to make sure that we have a strategy in place for the future.”