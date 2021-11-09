Temple High School will host a community pep rally Thursday night prior to the first playoff football game.
The pep rally is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at the high school, 415 N. 31st St.
The public is invited to attend and join Temple High School spirit groups and the Wildcat band in celebrating the playoff berth.
The pep rally will include performances from spirit groups, appearances by Willie the Wildcat, and comments from the football team captains.
The public is strongly encouraged to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
The Wildcats will host the Waxahachie Indians for a 7:30 p.m. start at Wildcat Stadium on Friday.