Whether you’re trying to motivate the youngsters in the family to be more active and aware of what they eat, or you’re looking for a place for those youngsters to expend that pent-up weekend energy, 2020 Hometown Huddle could be the answer.
Set for 9-10:30 a.m. March 21, the Hometown Huddle will get the youngsters moving. Registration continues until March 13.
Day of event registration starts at 8:30 a.m.
It’s a free event for boys and girls, ages 7-12, at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium.
Registration for the Hometown Huddle can be done by visiting the United Way of Central Texas page at www.UWCT , org or calling 254-778-8616. Volunteers may sign up as well.
Last year, 115 youths participated in the activity.
“It’s a treat for those kids,” Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development at United Way of Central Texas. “There’s something very special about being on the field of the stadium. The Jumbotron will be working and when it’s not being used to promote sponsors, it will be projecting what’s going on at the Hometown Huddle.”
Most adults would be happy not to see themselves on a Jumbotron, but kids love it, Greene said. It’s quite the experience.
Ike Shaw, owner of Titan Total Training in Temple and a graduate of UMHB, has been involved in the Hometown Huddle for a number of years.
The youngsters need encouragement, which can be high fives and a lot of smiles, he said.
UMHB football players get involved with the students by taking them through the eight non-contact football drill stations where varied activities are planned. The activities could be jumping jacks and lunges, mountain climbing and bear crawls, speed skating and jump ropes, squats and more.
Each group has team leaders who go along with the kids as they work their way around the field.
At the end, by the goals, are the Play 60 drills.
“They start at the 40-yard line and go through knock down dummies and throw a football through a hole,” Greene said.
“The youngsters will be playing and getting to know new friends,” Greene said.
The first year Greene was involved in the Hometown Huddle, a family brought along a friend who was getting bullied at school, Greene said. By the end of the event, that child had come out of his shell.
“He wasn’t scared and wasn’t afraid, and he just had a good time,” she said.
Additional volunteers are being sought as registration continues until March 13.
Each child will leave with a goodie bag and a T-shirt.