Registered voters in Bell County can cast ballots on a variety of local and state issues, including a $184.9 million bond election for Temple Independent School District, starting today at any of six county voting locations.
Early voting locations around the state and county for this year’s November election are set to be open for the next two weeks, with the last day being Oct. 29. Election Day will be Nov. 2.
Matthew Dutton, voting administrator for Bell County, said voters can cast their ballots at any site in the county for both early voting and on Election Day.
Early voting this week is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, with voting locations next week to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The county also will offer early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 23, and from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
Voting locations in the county include the Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; the Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado; and the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
Those voting by mail will need to send their ballots to the Bell County Elections Administration Office, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, and have it be received by 4:45 p.m. Oct. 22.
In Temple voters will get to weigh in on a $184.9 million bond election for Temple Independent School District, which includes two propositions. The first proposition, for $178.3 million, is for the construction and renovation of several school facilities, while the second is $6.6 million for Wildcat Stadium improvements.
The Temple ISD bond, if both propositions are approved, would cost residents with a $200,000 home valuation about $250 annually, according to district information.
In Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, voters will decide whether or not to loosen regulations on the sale of alcohol. The measure was put forward by a local farmer who aims to open a distillery in the county.
Other topics on the ballot will include a bond election for Bartlett ISD, a board of trustees election for Gatesville ISD and tax ratification elections for both Troy and Nolanville.
The issues up for vote this November include eight state constitutional amendments, along with various other issues.
Proposed amendments to the state constitution this year range from allowing certain organizations to hold charitable raffles, and visitation rights for care givers.
Those looking to see what they can vote on in their precinct, or to find their voting precinct, may visit the Bell County elections website.