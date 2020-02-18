BELTON — Lakewood Elementary is getting a new assistant principal.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees Monday evening unanimously approved the hiring of Ashlie Thomas as an assistant principal at the West Temple campus.
“Ashlie comes to us with a University of Texas at Arlington master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree from there, and has seven years in education,” said Todd Schiller, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources.
Thomas previously was an instructional specialist at Ector County ISD in Odessa, according to a staff report.
Thomas is the newest addition to the Lakewood Elementary leadership team. Becky Musil started as the campus’ principal last summer.
Like Thomas, Musil came to Belton from Odessa. The Lakewood principal previously was a dean at Odessa College.