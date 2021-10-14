Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Temple is seeking participants for its Celtic Run 5K at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 — a time-chipped race at Pepper Creek Trail that is serving as the institution’s fall fundraiser.
Proceeds from the race will be used in support of Holy Trinity Catholic High School.
“Holy Trinity Catholic High School strives to build the Christian leaders of tomorrow … and help grow and strengthen our community together,” Jane Boone, Holy Trinity Catholic High School’s director of development, said in a news release. “The 5K is part of the school’s celebration of its 25th anniversary in hopes to bring the community together.”
Registration, which can be completed online at bit.ly/30iG3x7, is $25 for adults and $15 for minors.
“Pro-Fit Race Timing will provide the official times for this time-chipped event,” Boone said. “Each participant (registered by the Oct. 22 deadline) will be given a complimentary T-shirt and a swag bag.”
The director of development also emphasized how participants with physical disabilities are encouraged to participate.
“Adaptive Adventures is partnering with Holy Trinity and … inviting individuals with physical disabilities,” Boone said. “All individuals with physical disabilities must participate independently. There will be no onsite assistance.”
The Celtic Run — sponsored by Wings Pizza N Things in Temple and Salado Glassworks — also is pursuing more sponsors.
Prospective sponsors and runners can call 254-771-0787 or go to holytrinitychs.org online for further information.
“Thank you for supporting Holy Trinity with your race registration,” Holy Trinity Catholic High School said in a Facebook post.