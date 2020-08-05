A man is in the Bell County Jail after he allegedly broke into a South Temple Walmart and stole items.
Robert Lee Canady, 38, reportedly took several televisions and watches, along with other things, from the store Tuesday morning after he broke in through a sliding glass door. Officers found Canady behind the store at 3401 S. 31st St., spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
During his arrest, officers found that Canady had a plastic bag with a substance that reportedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
The Bell County Jail inmate page showed two third-degree felonies listed while the Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the cases against Canady. No bond was listed.
Jail information indicated Canady also uses the last name of Gonzales as an alias.
Canady has a history of felony and misdemeanor convictions, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records. He received four years deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony drug charge, but his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to five years in prison.
Canady received another five years in prison after he evaded arrest in a vehicle. DPS records showed his last prison discharge date of Jan. 1, 2018.