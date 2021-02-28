Maj. Rutherford Benjamin Stevens Jr., an Army psychiatrist who served during World War II, received national attention for criticizing the military for what he called “an emotional cancer” of racial discrimination.
Speaking to the American Psychiatric Association in 1946, Stevens (1911-2003) understood the issue firsthand. He, too, was black, educated at Howard University Medical School and was a fellow of The Menninger School of Psychiatry. Yet, even with his credentials, he had difficulty in obtaining medical officer status because of his race.
He listed issues that African-American military faced: They had inadequate facilities for recreation and entertainment during off-duty hours. They were subject to bigotry and racism from their white commanders and the community. Despite these roadblocks, African-Americans during World War II distinguished themselves in all military branches.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, provides a window into the experiences of black Americans who were good enough to die for their country but who couldn’t order hamburgers at lunch counters. On view now through May 1 is a traveling exhibit “African Americans in WWII” spotlighting contributions of black service members during segregation. Admission is free.
More than 2.5 million African-Americans served in all branches of service, and in all theaters of operations during the war. “Despite extensive discrimination and segregation, they met the challenge, persevered and served with distinction and honor,” said Coleman Hampton, museum director. “Many black infantrymen were involved in the war in Europe and the Pacific.
In addition, black support of war efforts from the home front was important to the success of allied forces.”
“African Americans in WWII” features several African-American soldiers from Bell County and highlights the 761st Tank Battalion, a battalion of primarily African-American soldiers who trained at Camp Hood.
When the Selective Training and Service Act became the nation’s first peacetime draft law in September 1940, civil rights leaders pressured President Franklin D. Roosevelt to allow black men the opportunity to register and serve in integrated regiments.
Although African-Americans had participated in every conflict since the Revolutionary War, they had done so segregated, and Roosevelt’s secretary of war was not interested in changing the status quo. With a need to shore up the U.S. Armed Forces as war intensified in Europe, FDR decided that black men could register for the draft, but they would remain segregated.
“The experience was very dispiriting for a lot of black soldiers,” says Matthew Delmont, Dartmouth College historian and author of “Black Quotidian: Everyday History in African American Newspapers” (Stanford University, 2019). “The kind of treatment they received by white officers in Army bases in the U.S. was horrendous. They described being in slave-like conditions and being treated like animals. They were called racial epithets quite regularly and just not afforded respect either as soldiers or human beings.”
A prime example is the Bell County Museum’s display on Lt. Jackie Robinson, then a Camp Hood soldier, who was acquitted in a court-martial after a white officer called him a racial slur. Robinson went on to integrate Major League Baseball after the war.
Christopher Paul Moore, author of “Fighting for America: Black Soldiers – The Unsung Heroes of World War II” (Random House, 2007), described the uneasiness authorities had with black soldiers. “Black Americans carrying weapons, either as infantry, tank corps, or as pilots, was simply an unthinkable notion. More acceptable to Southern politicians and much of the military command was the use of black soldiers in support positions, as noncombatants or laborers.” Common jobs included cooks, mechanics, building roads and unloading supplies from trucks and airplanes.
As the war wore, more men were needed, and military leaders reluctantly began training more black troops for battle. African-Americans, in turn, were eager to show their competence and patriotism.
Nowhere is African-American bravery so evident than in Bell County, the home of the “Black Panthers,” the 761st Tank Battalion, composed of primarily African-American soldiers at Camp Hood who proved that they could face war without flinching.
The 761st entered combat in November 1944 as part of Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army and fought for 183 consecutive days without relief. The battalion fought in France and then Germany, where it pierced the Siegfried Line; and in Belgium, where it fought the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge. The 761st also fought in Luxembourg and Austria.
In all, the 761st Tank Battalion went from Vic-sur-Seille, France, to the Enns River in Steyr, Austria, where it linked up with the Soviet Army. The 761st inflicted thousands of casualties on the enemy and captured, destroyed or liberated more than 30 major towns, four airfields, three ammunition-supply dumps, 461 wheeled vehicles, 34 tanks, 113 large guns and a radio station.
After the war, civil rights activists continued to emphasize America’s hypocrisy as a democratic nation with a Jim Crow army. Southern politicians stood firmly against full equality, but President Harry Truman countered them by signing Executive Order 9981 that desegregated the U.S. Armed Forces in July 1948 — which would greatly affected Fort Hood and Bell County forever.
Many of these veterans returned home to work for civil rights and equality in the 1950s.
An example is Cpl. Ulysses Cosby (1924-1998) of Mart, who enlisted at age 18 and was stationed at Camp Hood. He served with an infantry battalion on the Normandy beachhead landings and was one of three men in his unit to survive the fateful June 1944 landing. After the war, Cosby served in numerous civil rights campaigns, led efforts to expand education to underserved neighborhoods as well as holding political offices in the Waco area.
His parents, Bea Homer (1884-1992) and Matilda Cosby (1893-1965) had five sons and four sons-in-law who served in World War II.