The peninsula at Temple Lake Park — a popular spot where families gather for cookouts and swimming — is submerged as recent rains have pumped up the water level at Lake Belton.
Most areas of the Temple park, 14190 FM 2305 on the city’s far western edge, are still accessible to the public despite the more than 7-foot rise in water, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff said.
“We’re monitoring (the water) and we’re closing things as they come up,” Lake Manager Joshua Brown said Thursday.
Lake Belton was nearly 7½ feet about its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level on Thursday afternoon. About 112 to 115 cubic feet of water per second was being released into the Leon River, Brown said, adding that one Corps gauge near the Belton Dam was not recording the water flow for its website. Corps data showed no water flow into the Leon River, but a downstream gauge near Summer Fun Water Park in Belton was recording the release of water, he said.
More water is expected to flow into Lake Belton as another Central Texas lake upstream on the Leon River was nearly 12 feet above its normal elevation.
Proctor Lake in Comanche County — about 100 miles northwest of Temple — was at 1,173.71 feet above sea level, Corps data showed. About 2,928 cubic feet per second was being released into the Leon River, which flows into Lake Belton.
Water from Proctor Lake contributed to Lake Belton flooding in previous years.
At Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the county’s other reservoir, the water level was nearly 3 feet above its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. The Corps was releasing about 1 cubic foot of water per second into the Lampasas River.
Cedar Gap Park — off Stillhouse Lake Road near Harker Heights — was closed because of flooding, the Corps said. All other parks at Stillhouse were fully open.
More closures
Other spots on Lake Belton, including courtesy docks and some low-lying campsites, are closed by flooding, the Corps said.
Partially flooded parks include Arrowhead Point, Cedar Ridge, Live Oak Ridge, McGregor, Rogers and Westcliff. Leona and Sparta Valley parks are fully closed.
Sparta Valley, on Lake Belton’s south side near Fort Hood, has remained closed for years as previous flooding eroded the sole road through the park.
Caution urged
Brown, the lake manager, urged boaters and others on the water to be cautious of floating debris and submerged trees.
“If you’re not careful, you could hit it and have issues,” he said.
Debris and tree limbs can damage or rupture a boat’s hull or even cause a vessel to flip, depending on its speed, Brown said.
“We want everyone to be safe out there,” Brown said.
LAKE UPDATES
To see Lake Belton levels, park closures and more, visit https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/belton/