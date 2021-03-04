The Fellowship of Christian Athletes group will hold a 5-kilometer run at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Crossroads Park soccer complex located on Research Loop in Temple.
Check-in time will be 7 a.m. Social distancing will be observed during the event. Participants will line up in two lines, six feet apart in each line, and start every five seconds.
Prize money will be awarded to the top male and female overall finishers. First place will receive $125, second place will receive $100 and third place will receive $75.
There will be no awards ceremony. Awards may be picked up individually at the race site at race conclusion. For information or to sign up visit https://runsignup.com/hotswfca5k.