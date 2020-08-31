While Temple High School’s new circular entrance is completed, local businesses are now waiting for new connections to be added.
The new roundabout on 31st Street near the school at 415 N. 31st St., opened Monday to drivers with two of its four connections being complete. It is connected to 31st Street and the school.
Local businesses near the project say that they are excited to see progress being made, but hope nearby roads that have been affected by the construction will soon be able to reopen.
The roundabout — completed in time for school next Tuesday — is part of an ongoing joint project between the city and Temple Independent School District.
Prior to the roundabout, the segment of 31st Street between West Adams and Nugent avenues was nothing short of a runway without traffic-calming devices, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Adding this roundabout, along with the future phases of planned renovation, adds a dimension of safety and aesthetics to the area in front of our most-traveled campus.”
Cost for the entire project will be about $8.2 million, with the cost to the city being $5.6 million and the school district funding $2.6 million.
Work will now continue with the other elements of the project including a connection from the roundabout to Interstate 35 frontage road. Improvements to both Jack White Street and Bray Street, along with a Wildcat sculpture for the middle of the roundabout, are also part of the project.
Local businesses near the roundabout said they have seen a decrease in customers since the start of construction and are waiting for the project to be completed.
“(Construction) has affected deliveries since we can’t go (on Jack White Street), so we have to go all the way around the school,” Josh Skrhak said. “I will be happier when (Jack White) Street is back open.”
Shipley Donuts shift managers Paige McNeely and Jesse Avila, who work at the 31st Street location near the school, said they are happy to see the roundabout be completed.
Avila said the number of customers they have seen has been down since construction started due to the interruption of traffic coming from the north.
“(The roundabout) has affected the business downwards by being closed,” Avila said. “Cars used to just pull in, get their donuts and go. Hopefully the (traffic) circle will increase the business since they don’t have to stop down there, but it has only been the first day and school hasn’t really started yet.”
City officials estimate that the project will be completed by the spring of 2021.