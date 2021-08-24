A paroled Belton man arrested on two criminal charges reportedly tried to avoid another charge by eating a plastic bag with drug residue on it.
Steven Daniel Warehime, 34, vomited the bag in the back of a police vehicle after he was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony.
For trying to eat a bag that had methamphetamine residue, Warehime was also charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
A Bell County grand jury indicted Warehime on Wednesday for the tampering charge.
He was in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds that total $76,000.
On Aug. 12, Belton police were called to the 1000 block of East Loop 121 in reference to a suspect with a weapon. The caller said a man with a gun and a woman were on the front porch of a home.
The woman told police that she and Warehime argued after walking back from a convenience store. She said he slapped and punched her before he pointed a firearm at her then pushed the weapon to her head, an arrest affidavit said.
She was sitting on the front porch of a home and was unable to get up because Warehime “would knock her down when she attempted to stand,” the affidavit said.
She had a cut on her right ear that required EMS attention.
Another witness told police she saw the suspect standing on the front porch with a black pistol in his hand. Warehime was “carrying a bag as he fled officers,” the affidavit said.
The woman’s purse and a black Ruger .22 weapon were found nearby by police.
The gun had a round in the chamber and a damaged round was jammed in the breach. A black hair was lodged in the rear sight and matched the victim’s hair color and consistency, the affidavit said.
Warehime was located in a yard in the 1000 block of Cacti Lane. He admitted to officers that he had an argument with the woman, took her purse and was in possession of a firearm.
Warehime said “he had taken the gun from his boss because he was afraid his boss was going to use the gun on him,” the affidavit said. He told police he fired the weapon earlier in the day.
The suspect was placed in a patrol vehicle. When the officer returned, he saw two plastic baggies on the vehicle floor.
Warehime told the officer he “attempted to eat the baggies because the baggies contained trace amounts of methamphetamine,” the affidavit said. Warehime further admitted to possessing a methamphetamine pipe that the officer missed during his initial search.
Warehime’s criminal history includes several felony convictions, including bail jumping and failure to appear in court. He was sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison but released on March 6.
Warehime was charged a week before his parole ended on Thursday.