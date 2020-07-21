The Belton ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday to waive the technology insurance fee all students pay for the upcoming school year. The move will save families more than $240,000 over the next school year, according to a news release from district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox.
“Families continue to be impacted by COVID-19 in different ways, and the economic hardships currently being felt by some in our community are heavy on our hearts and minds,” said Suzanne M. McDonald, Board president. “There are so many things to worry about. If this small but tangible action helps eliminate a worry for those facing hardships in our community, it’s worth doing.”
“We want our students to be able to start the year with a clean slate and not have to worry about this outstanding debt,” said Jennifer Land, the district’s CFO.