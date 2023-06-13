Belton ISD teachers are slated to receive a $1,200 salary increase for the 2023-24 school year after the district adopted a new compensation plan on Monday.
The new $54,700 starting salary is a nearly 2% increase from the 2023-24 school year — a raise that professionals and administrators also will see on their paychecks.
“We applaud the board for taking action on this compensation package,” Todd Schiller, assistant Belton ISD’s superintendent of human resources, said during a school board meeting on Monday. “Approving raises supports our efforts to attract and retain the most talented staff.”
Under the compensation plan, there also will be a $2 per hour increase for school nutrition staff, a $1 per hour increase for paraprofessional and auxiliary staff and a $25 per day increase for substitute teachers.
However, Schiller, Superintendent Matt Smith and trustees emphasized how the salary bump does not match the quality of service that the Belton ISD staff provides the district.
“We have not received any additional funding from the state at this time nor basic allotment increases, so that has greatly influenced the plan that has been brought to you tonight,” Schiller said. “We want to provide even more compensation for our staff. We will continue to advocate for an increase to the basic allotment.”
Smith — who has been in contact with state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, about school finance — agreed and called the Texas Legislature’s inability to provide public schools more funding during an era of rapidly increasing inflation unacceptable.
“We are living in a time where costs are increasing for everything,” he said during the meeting on Monday. “It is our intent to win — and I say win very deliberately — when the Legislature realizes that they need to fund public schools adequately and does so appropriately in a special session.”
Smith added how Belton ISD administration has plans to bring a revised compensation plan to trustees for adoption as soon as possible.
“We will continue to advocate for increased dollars for our basic allotment for every school district across the state of Texas, and we hope that someday we will actually be funded above the national average for public schools rather than where we are right now,” he said. “With a $33 billion-plus budget surplus in the state, the fact that public education received zero new dollars in the basic allotment despite the inflation impacts is perplexing to me.”
Although the Texas Legislature is in a special session right now — that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for lawmakers to address property taxes and border security — public education funding was not named an agenda item.
“Our hands are tied. We’re not sitting on a bucket of money and just trying to hold on to it,” Area 1 trustee Jeff Norwood said. “I mean, this is not what we want it to be. As a board, I think it’s important that the community realizes that what the politicians are doing to our teachers and everybody who works in school districts across the state is not right.”