A Temple man reported he was scammed out of $6,000 when a caller told him there was a warrant for his arrest because he missed a court hearing regarding one of his patients.
The man told police he received a call March 25 informing him about the fictitious warrant, Temple Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
When the man said he hadn’t received a subpoena, the caller told him the subpoena was delivered and signed. He also was told he needed to pay the fines prior to appearing at a courthouse.
The caller told the man to pay the fines at a kiosk using MoneyPak cards.
The victim also was told he could pay through the Cash App, a mobile payment service.
Arreguin said the man paid $500 through MoneyPak and $5,500 through Cash App.
She said police are investigating the case.
Oncor theft report
An Oncor Electric Delivery worker told Temple Police that several items totaling more than $4,000 were taken from a work truck while he and other work crew members were staying at the Marriott Residence Inn, 4301 S. General Bruce Drive.
The worker said the theft occurred between 11 p.m. March 21 and 5:15 a.m. March 22.
He told police that someone cut a lock on the back driver’s side of his work truck, a Ford F-350.
Arreguin said the case is inactive due to insufficient information.
Domestic violence call
On March 21, a 21-year-old woman went to the Temple Police Department lobby, 209 E. Ave. A, to report that a known man, age 19, assaulted her earlier in the day.
She told police the incident occurred in the 900 block of East Young Avenue.
The victim said the man got angry after looking through her phone. He reportedly grabbed her by the hair, dragged her off a sofa and into a bedroom, where he pushed her against a wall and choked and punched her. She later got up and left.
An officer who took the report noted the woman had visible injuries on her lip and throat. The case is active, Arreguin said.