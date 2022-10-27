“Living Well in Bell,” a health information series sponsored by the Temple Community Clinic, will take place 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
