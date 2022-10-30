Wildflower seeds purchased in honor of a fallen resident someday will sprout with new growth after volunteers spread seeds Saturday at Miller Springs Nature Center.
“These seeds will help add more of what everyone loves to see,” Matthew Bates, director of public works for the city of Belton, said during the center’s volunteer day. “More color, more nature. ... There is a large list of benefits that wildflowers will bring to not only the community but the environment.”
Local resident Monica Claypool donated money to purchase five years worth of wildflower seeds in honor of her son, Casey Claypool, who died and had a love for the nature center near Lake Belton. The park, managed jointly by the cities of Temple and Belton, is currently in year three of Mrs. Claypool’s sponsorship, said Bates, one of the two guides hosting the volunteer event.
Almost 20 pounds of Texas native wildflower seed was spread by about 30 new and returning volunteers on Saturday. The group also picked up trash throughout the over 260-acre park.
As volunteers entered the grounds, they were greeted at the parking lot with a welcome table offering all the necessary gear for projects including gloves, pick-up claws, trash bags and brown paper bags of wildflower seeds.
Terry Latham and his son Carter were far behind their group as they preferred to sightsee.
“It’s not too common you get a huge park in your hometown,” Latham said. “I think we’re all really proud of it ... at least we should be.”
At the end of the trek, all of the trash collected by the volunteers will be weighed. Bates told the Telegram one year that nearly 100 pounds of trash was collected.
Bates said large amounts of trash aren’t too common as the community is quite protective of the park.
“The good thing about our volunteer days is that we have people that know the park very well and care about it immensely,” Bates said. “This is a way for them to give back.”
The city of Belton will hold four to six clean-ups a year. The October wildflower event and April clean-up event are their biggest days as the wildflower seeds spread in October are in full bloom in April and volunteers get the opportunity to see their work pay off.
“What we do in April is get a sheet with all the flowers and basically play bingo to see which ones are doing better and are actually growing,” Bates said. “It’s a good way for us to keep inventory.”
The Miller Spring Park Nature Center, federally owned land located in both Temple and Belton, is a product of a rare collaboration between the two cities. This partnership allows for more eyes and hands watching over and protecting the preserve. The city of Belton takes charge of volunteer days while the city of Temple covers weekly maintenance.
“The entire acreage of all Belton parks is about 200 acres,” Bates said. “This area is over 260 (acres), so it’s very important we take care of it.”
The natural area is home to not only wildflowers but a variety of wildlife including rattlesnakes, raccoons, deer, bobcats, foxes and more.
On the trek back to the parking lot, Bates was surprised to see a bald eagle flying in the distance. It’s safe to say they call Miller Springs home as well, he said.