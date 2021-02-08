Bell County’s two first-dose vaccination centers are reporting a “high number” of missed appointments and cancellations, a local official said.
“At some hours, no-shows have made up almost 80 percent of the scheduled appointments,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said during a Monday meeting. “Most of these individuals … are people that made their appointment many weeks ago and have since gotten their vaccine somewhere else.”
Blackburn said these individuals’ failure to arrive for their scheduled vaccinations have often sent health workers scrambling for patients.
“We are aggressively (utilizing) our waitlist,” he said. “In fact hundreds and hundreds of folks get called every day off of the waitlist, because of the no-shows and cancellations.”
The Bell County Public Health District previously stated that individuals who wish to cancel an appointment should email vaccine-cancel-bell@outlook.com.
Through Monday, Bell County had vaccinated 15,895 people across its two first-dose vaccination centers: the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
But these two vaccination centers are slated to amend hours moving forward, and will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 10 — a decision Blackburn said was made with the county becoming more efficient.
Second-dose appointments
Blackburn also stressed how people should not worry about second-dose appointments — available online through a link at tdtnews.com/coronavirus — as first-dose recipients are guaranteed a second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination.
“Because we are limiting second-dose appointments to those who got their first dose at a Bell County vaccination hub, recipients are guaranteed a second dose,” he said, stressing they “are guaranteed a second dose, so you don’t have to worry about not getting one.”
With its ever-evolving vaccination program in full swing, the county’s top elected official continued to laud volunteers for their contributions to the region’s vaccine rollout.
“We have utilized hundreds and hundreds of volunteers at our vaccine centers to date,” he said. “We simply cannot do this effort without them, and we are still very much in need of volunteers at all three of our vaccination centers. While we still do need some with medical certifications to handle injections, most of our volunteer positions involve helping guide traffic or assisting in check-in and paperwork.”
Individuals categorized as Phase 1A and 1B under the state’s vaccination plan can access Bell County’s online booking, waitlist and volunteer websites for vaccinations through a link at tdtnews.com/coronavirus/.
Busing partnership
The Hill Country Transit District will provide bus routes to the region’s three COVID-19 vaccination centers following a partnership with Bell County.
“It feels good to help Bell County health officials go on the offensive against this virus,” Darrell Burtner, the director of urban operations at the Hill Country Transit District, said in a news release.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford said HOP riders can access step-by-step directions online by visiting takethehop.com, and can call 254-933-3700 for assistance.
“In most cases, riders will be required to request a transfer ticket from their driver and disembark at either the Temple or Killeen Transfer Station,” Stafford said. “Those riders getting their second dose of the vaccine, will need to request a transfer ticket and get off of Route 610 at Bell County Expo Center.”
Riders are directed to return to the bus stop outside the Expo Center with their transfer ticket following their inoculation.
“We very much appreciate the Hill Country Transit District’s efforts to make COVID-19 vaccination more accessible to the residents of Bell County,” Blackburn said.
Call for state mobile vaccination team
During a Belton Area Chamber of Commerce forum with State Rep. High Shine, R-Temple, Blackburn asked whether Texas had plans for the estimated $5 billion in COVID-19 relief funds it received from the federal government.
Blackburn particularly emphasized how rural Bell County residents would benefit from mobile vaccination units — a state effort that has already been implemented in five “underserved” counties in Texas.
“The logistics and the cost associated with setting up vaccine centers is significant,” the county’s top elected official said. “Of course, here in Bell County, we depend heavily on volunteers. At some point that’s just going to get very strained for us. It would be good if some of those funds could be set aside for the vaccination effort once it gets fully engaged, and use state resources throughout the state.”
However, Shine said the governor’s office has not discussed how those funds will be used just yet.
Shine, a member of the Ways & Means Committee, which oversees revenues for the state budget and writes tax policy, said he planned to talk to the committee chairman, state Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, and approach Abbott’s office about how the money will be used.
“(It’s) a very valid point … having the (National) Guard do mobile units for vaccinations and expanding that would certainly be a very beneficial aspect,” he said.
Staff writers Jacob Sanchez and Shane Monaco contributed to this report