The Temple Independent School District could have a name for the new elementary school coming to its southeast quadrant — a project expected to be financed with about $38.2 million in 2022 bond funding.
After nearly two months of asking Temple ISD stakeholders to submit a facility naming nomination form, “detailing the name’s importance and any pertinent history that should be considered,” the district’s policy committee seems to have landed on “Sampson-Howard Elementary School” as the name for its 14th campus.
Trustees will vote whether to approve the naming during a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Temple ISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple.
The naming pays tribute to both Cornelius Carl Sampson — a valedictorian and former principal of Dunbar High School who died in 1985 — and Durwood Howard — a former Temple High School band and orchestra director who died in 2001.
“C.C. Sampson was … appointed as principal of his alma mater where he served for 14 years,” according to Temple ISD. “One of his first actions was sending a proposal to the Temple school board seeking to rename the school for Paul Laurence Dunbar, celebrated novelist and poet who gained national attention for his body of work. His second request was that his campus form a football team and other athletics programs.”
Although both requests were granted, Sampson’s impact reached well past Temple ISD’s boundaries.
“Sampson later then took a principal position in Corpus Christi where he was a plaintiff in a 1970 landmark civil rights trial that expanded civil rights to all minorities,” according to Temple ISD. “At age 83, in 1981, he returned to speak at the Dunbar High alumni reunion where he recycled a phrase he had used in his high school graduation address and that he used frequently as a principal: ‘Deeds, not words.’”
Under Howard’s tenure, meanwhile, Temple High School music groups earned more than 50 first ratings in official state competitions and were showcased in several events, including Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day football games, the Cotton Bowl, Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans and the Lions International Parade at Miami Beach.
Howard, who served in World War II before returning to Texas to complete his college degree, served as Temple ISD’s director of fine arts and humanities until his retirement in 1984.
The potential inclusion of Howard’s last name for the upcoming campus is warranted, as Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott previously has highlighted how it will be a home for music.
“It’s going to be a fine arts academy,” he told the Telegram before voters approved a $164.8 million bond package last May. “There is no fine arts academy anywhere around here … so having fine arts as the lifeblood of the community is going to be huge.”
The fourth-year superintendent highlighted how one of the main differences between a fine arts academy and a regular elementary school is the frequency in which students meet with fine arts-specific educators.
“We have orchestra at the elementary level in TISD right now but they only meet once or twice a week,” Ott said. “With a fine arts academy they will have it all on one campus and will get lessons every day. It is going to be great.”