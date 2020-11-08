SALADO — Since 1961 Scots have gathered in Salado every second weekend of November for the Scottish Gathering and Highland Games, a celebration of all things Scottish and the major annual fundraising event for Salado Museum and College Park.
This year the museum will honor that tradition with the 59th Scottish Gathering and Highland Games as a virtual experience Nov. 13-15 at www.saladomuseum.org, said Dave Swarthout, museum director, in a news release.
“The 2020 Online Gathering is a tribute to all the people and organizations who have made the past 59 years possible,” said Liz Patranella, event co-chairman. “It is an opportunity to enjoy and remember the sights and sounds of previous gatherings—the skirl of bagpipes, tossing the caber, men in kilts, Highland dancing and the largest gathering of Scottish clans in Texas.”
As described in last year’s program, the object of tossing the caber is to toss the 100-200-lb 18-19 foot caber end-over-end so that the bottom points away from the contestant. Other events are the Weight Toss and Weight Throw, Hammer Throw, Tossing the Sheaf and Putting the Stone. In past games in Salado, some of the contestants said they compete in other Scottish games, and some of them even make it to the finals in Scotland.
Highland Dancing is a very athletic event and always draws a good crowd in Salado. The Highland Fling, the oldest of the traditional dances of Scotland, is believed to be a dance of victory in battle. Other dances are the Hornpipe, Sword Dance and Seann Triubhas. A more graceful dance is the Lilt, performed by girls in what is called the Aboyne Dress, since in Scotland it is forbidden for women to wear the kilt.
Piping and drumming is always a big part of the games, and bands come from various parts of the state.
The public is invited to a live opening ceremony on Salado’s College Hill at noon Nov. 14, when the parade and opening ceremonies are normally held. Pipe Major Doug Slauson of the Silver Thistle Pipes and Drums will perform and there will be a brief presentation to open the virtual gathering, Swarthout said.
The ceremony will be live streamed on the museum website.
“The financial loss from the cancellation this year is a major challenge,” Patranella said. “We welcome donations of any amount online or by mail to support the continuation of this annual tradition.”
Next year the Salado Museum will celebrate the 60th Scottish Gathering and Highland Games Nov. 12-14 at its new location, Johnny’s Outback at 301 Thomas Arnold Drive in Salado.