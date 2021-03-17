BELTON — Drivers making their way through Central Texas will now see a new name along Interstate 35 — Trooper Tom Nipper.
More than 100 current and retired law enforcement officers, local officials and members of Nipper’s family gathered in Belton Wednesday to honor the trooper.
The gathering Wednesday was to unveil the dedication of a 3-mile section of the interstate as Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial Highway. The Texas Department of Public Safety trooper died after being hit by a vehicle while stopped on the side of the interstate in 2017.
The dedication for Nipper has been in the works for more than a year, as family members raised money for the signage.
Freeman Martin, deputy director of DPS, told attendees to the dedication that Nipper embodied the department’s motto of courtesy, service and protection.
“With this dedication, we are ensuring that nobody drives this portion of Interstate 35 without learning his name and being made aware of his sacrifice,” Martin said. “This is a small tribute to Trooper Nipper and his family and his legacy. He embodied our motto, courtesy, service and protection and we can honor him by living to those standards each and every day.”
The 86th Texas Legislature created the memorial highway, which consists of a section of Interstate 35 between mile markers 297 and 294.
DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said Nipper’s death is one of the things that has stuck with him and is a reminder that tragic things can happen on your first day or your last.
Washko said it was important to not take a day for granted and for the public to recognize this sacrifice by members of law enforcement.
“He spent two-thirds of his life servicing the citizens of the state of Texas, and paid the ultimate price,” Washko said. “His legacy will go on and he will not be forgotten.”
Getting the signs
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said it was a long process to get the memorial signs on the interstate.
The first step was to get a bill passed in the state House, which he sponsored, along with a bill in the Texas Senate, sponsored by state Sen. Dawn Buckingham. The bill was later signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Shine said state funds could not be used to create the signs, which were about $25,000, so the money needed to be raised separately.
When Shine learned that Nipper’s daughter Lori was seeking to raise the funds in 2019, he spent time calling local businesses to get donations. He said the contributions received ranged from $50 all the way to several thousand.
“We learned shortly in our office that Lori was working very hard to generate the funds so we would have the money to put those signs up,” Shine said. “When we learned of what she was doing, we said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to take us a long time to get it done.’ So I started getting on the phone and making to local business leaders pleading the need of the cause.”
Shine said the dedication ceremony was held on Wednesday at the request of Nipper’s wife Tammy, because it was Nipper’s birthday.
Deadly incident
The incident in which Nipper died happened near the newly dedicated section after a truck driver ran into Nipper’s vehicle while he was doing a traffic stop.
The truck, driven by Scott Douglas Taylor of Marble Falls, struck the rear of Nipper’s vehicle while it was parked on the southbound shoulder of the highway. The vehicle was ablaze by the time Temple Fire & Rescue crews arrived at the crash site.
In March 2020, Taylor pleaded guilty in criminally negligent homicide and was later sentenced to 14 months in a state prison by Bell County 264th District Court Judge Paul LePak.
An estimated 4,000 people, including law enforcement officers from around the state, attended Nipper’s funeral. A long procession of cars snaked along Loop 363 to Temple Bible Church for the service.
The Temple office of the Department of Public Safety honored Nipper in June 2018 with a monument outside its office.
Nipper was a graduate of Copperas Cove High School and Central Texas College. He served as a peace officer for 43 years, including work for several police departments such as Belton and Nolanville.
Later, Nipper entered the DPS academy and was commissioned as a trooper in January 1983, being stationed around the state including at Temple and Belton.
Daughter speaks
Amy Nipper Schmoyer, Tom Nipper’s daughter, said that while her father meant something different to everyone, to her, he was an amazing father and person.
Schmoyer said she remembered he always loved to play jokes, and would put his kids first and the community ahead of himself.
For a while, Schmoyer said, it was hard for her to drive on the section of I-35 where her father was killed, instead would take the long way around. She said now it is nice to see that something is there so she is not the only one remembering him.
While her family did put in a lot of work to get the memorial, Schmoyer said it was also a community effort.
Schmoyer said that one of the main things she hopes people seeing her father’s dedication take away is the need to drive safer.
“Drive safely,” Schmoyer said. “People I think, especially nowadays, they zone out and they are not paying attention to their surroundings. I really want them to drive seriously.”
While Nipper is gone, the troopers and leaders who gathered Wednesday made sure to emphasize that his memory would live on.
“Tom Nipper will never be forgotten in the Department of Public Safety,” Martin said.