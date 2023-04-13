Andrew Tyrone Black

Andrew Tyrone Black, 24, of Temple, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant and charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

A Temple father arrested for suspected child abuse admitted to “squeezing and shaking” his 5-week-old daughter out of frustration, according to an arrest affidavit.

