Tireless service

James Glaze of Kempner, right, picks up a tire for disposal Saturday at the household waste collection event at the Temple Service Center. The event gave Central Texas residents an environment-friendly opportunity to dispose of hazardous materials. The city of Temple, Waste Management, Keep Temple Beautiful, Temple Iron & Metal and the Central Texas Council of Governments partnered to host the event.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Temple residents will quickly be able to dispose of hazardous materials Saturday with help from the city.

smonaco@tdtnews.com