Twenty-five Belton ISD students — representing 11 projects — advance to the Texas History Day competition in Austin on April 15 after wins at the recent Heart of Texas Regional History Fair at Baylor University.
• McKenna Brindley, Kinleigh Fulton, Alexa Harbour, Swikriti Lamichhane and Brynlee Newberry placed first in the Junior Group Exhibit.
• Megan Gallant placed first in the Junior Individual Exhibit category.
• Madison Estes placed first in the Junior Individual Performance category.
• Barrett Brown placed first in the Junior Individual Documentary category.
• Levi Crotty, Colton Jeffreys, Joshua Lighthall, Michael Lockett and Quinn Partke placed first in the Junior Group Documentary category.
• Bianca Avila placed second in the Junior Individual Website category.
• Anna Exaire second in the Junior Paper category.
• Lucas Trindade placed second in the Junior Individual Documentary category.
• Aryanna Cruz and Kayden Hanlon placed second in the Junior Group Documentary category.
• Isabella Ake, Madison Aycock and Annabelle Morehouse placed second in the Junior Group Website category.
• Creighton Carroll placed third in the Junior Paper category.
• Alexandra Bui, Elysse Bui, Isabelle Howson and Emry Olivarez placed third in the Junior Group Documentary category.
• Mehul Bansal, Phillip Eggleston and Benjamin Rydberg placed third in the Junior Group Exhibit.
• Karolyna Martinez placed third in the Junior Individual Website category.
• Sa’Cori Atkins, Sophia Cabrera Alvarez and D’Janina Solao-Cubero placed third in the Junior Group Website category.
• Rowan Sebek earned an honorable mention in the Junior Individual Exhibit.
• Madelyn Rodriguez and Anabel Wilmot earned the National Society of the Colonial Dames-Waco Town Committee Award and the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter Award.
• Alexis Speegle and Bridget Tosse earned the Historic Waco Award.
• Howson won the James M. SoRelle History Department Sweepstakes Award for her students accumulating the most points all categories.
Teachers who served as advisors/sponsors are Tabetha Fowler, Kyle Egan and Cathy Novosad from South Belton Middle School; Elizabeth Howson from North Belton Middle School; and Paige Hooten from Lake Belton Middle School.