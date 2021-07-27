Two Temple residents are charged with burglary of a habitation after Belton police responded to a suspicious vehicle call Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Avenue H at about 8:15 a.m., police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Andrea Elliott, 42, and Marcus Garcia, 48, both of Temple, were taken to the Bell County Jail and each charged with burglary of a habitation, second-degree felonies. Bond for each suspect is set at $75,000, jail records showed.
Felon with firearm
A Belton man faces two criminal charges that stem from a July 23 traffic stop.
Officers conducted the traffic stop at about 11 a.m. July 23 in the 600 block of Holland Road.
Anthony David Turner, 32, was taken into custody for driving while license invalid, a Class B misdemeanor, and unlawfully carrying a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, records show.
Turner remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds that totaled $51,000.
Warrant arrest
A 27-year-old Belton woman was arrested July 24 after Belton police responded to a suspicious person at about 1:15 p.m. in the area of FM 436 and Elm Grove Road.
Jennifer Salinas was taken into custody for a warrant out of Temple, Griffin said. She was transported to the Bell County Jail and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Salinas was released after posting a $25,000 bond.