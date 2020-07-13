Temple Independent School District will offer both on-campus and remote learning options for students this academic year.
“The at-home remote learning option is being provided for our families, who have health and safety concerns with sending their children back to school,” the district’s back-to-school web page said.
The Temple school board approved a $546,000 budget amendment on Monday to help prepare students and faculty for both options.
“There are two things specifically that we’ll be responding to immediately,” school Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “One is to contract enhanced cleaning services and that has a price tag attached to it. The other would be to purchase over 1,000 new Chromebooks.”
An emergency declaration was needed to approve the Chromebook purchases in a timely manner, as Ott emphasized the district had been waiting on parent surveys before making any purchasing decisions.
“To purchase the Chromebooks through our regular vendor … They won’t get here until the end of September,” Ott said. “We’ll be doing an emergency declaration, which will allow our technology officer to buy (the Chromebooks) from whomever we need to, to get them in on time.”
Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, echoed Ott’s comments.
“Normally we would go through an approved vendor … But in this case we don’t have the time or the resources to be able to do that — primarily because of the pandemic,” Boyd said. “Our approved vendor for a purchase of this nature is not able to provide the number of computers we need. That’s really our big sticking point.”
Temple ISD also is electing to enhance their current custodial services, which is contracted to a company called ABM. Those enhanced services will run the district $238,000, while the new Chromebooks will cost Temple ISD an additional $308,000.
“We are actually just enhancing that contract, and adding nightly disinfectant services that are above and beyond what we would normally do,” Boyd said. “It will add disinfecting with electrostatic machinery, which we will rotate around between campuses. So at least once a week every campus is going to be hit with that.”
Boyd noted how these enhanced services will better prepare the district for any campus-related COVID-19 case.
“If we have a situation where a student or staff member test positive and we need to do some deep cleaning, we can pull those enhanced cleaning measures after hours to do that with that equipment,” he said.
Parents are asked to complete an “options application” in Skyward — where they will select their desired learning model for their child — beginning 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5. This options application will be available for families to review and complete in Skyward until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.
“Campus principals will contact the families of students who did not make a request during the week of Aug. 10-14, and assist parents in completing the options application prior to Aug. 19,” Temple ISD said.
Students will be enrolled into the on-campus learning model — for the start of the academic year — by default if no selection is made. Temple ISD said students are required to commit to their selected learning model for one full grading period, citing inherent “scheduling complexities.”
However, it is still possible for a student to switch to remote learning during a grading period.
“Students who request a change from on-campus learning to remote learning during the grading period will require the student to commit to remote learning for the remainder of the current grading period and the following grading period as well,” Temple ISD said. “If a student switches between on-campus learning and remote learning, then the student may not have the same teacher(s) or course schedule.”
These scheduling conflicts can arise, as some teachers may not be teaching both an on-campus and remote learning class.
Information on each learning model — including frequently asked questions — is available online at https://www.tisd.org/backtoschool2020/.