BELTON — The upstairs auditorium of the Bell County Museum was busy Saturday as a lot of youngsters and their parents took in the first STEAM event of the year.
“STEAM is very popular,” said Susan Sandfer, a museum volunteer.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math, she said, and this session, primarily about conductivity, dealt with the first three and even a little art.
“At this table they are making little tiny stuffed animals,” she said. “They are going to sew one side with conductive metal thread and the other side with regular thread.”
Then the children would take their creation to a side table to be tested.
“They’ll see that the conductive thread will make the computer play a song and that the non-conductive thread won’t make it do anything,” she said.
At the middle table, she said, the children were given a battery, two wires, a light bulb and a lump of clay.
“They are going to try and light the light bulb,” she said.
At the third table there were a variety of materials.
“They are going to predict whether the materials will conduct electricity or not,” she said.
Laura Opheim of Round Rock brought her granddaughter, Sophie, 8.
The children were using two types of thread, she said, one metallic and one of 100% cotton.
“They’re going to test the electrical conductivity of the threads,” she said. “To make it fun they’ve got different shapes the kids can cut out and sew together with the two types.”
They cut out patterns of the moon, stars and other objects, she said. They stuffed them with cotton, sewed them up and decorated them, then moved to the conductivity test table.
Charles and Annie Alexander of Jarrell brought their three children: Elizabeth, 9; William, 7; and Luke, 5. Charles said they’ve been before.
“There is a lot of activity for the kids,” he said. “They have volunteers that are helpful. It’s always a good time when we come.”
Erica and Jason Torres-Smith of Kempner brought their daughter, Kristyn, 8.
“She loves science,” Erica said. “She just had a science birthday party. She’s trying the sewing.”
Erica said Kristyn picked the metallic thread as the one she thought would conduct.
Rachel Mylcraine of Little River-Academy and her son, Asher, 7, waited at the test table, where Kayte Ricketts, museum education coordinator, connected the children’s’ projects to a computer.
Mylcraine said this was their first time at the STEAM event, which they saw on Facebook.
“He’s scientifically oriented,” she said of her son. “He put the stuffed animals together.”
Asher filled out a form, giving his answers as to whether he thought a particular item would conduct electricity. Meanwhile, Ricketts got one of the projects connected and the screen lit up.
“It works!” chimed Asher and a little boy beside him.
Mylcraine said Ricketts also showed them that electricity will pass through a banana. Mylcraine said sponges do not normally conduct electricity, but that manufacturers have included water in the mix, making them conductive.